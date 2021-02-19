Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Westlaw News

Hogan Lovells has 'best year ever' with 30% profit spike

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Hogan Lovells saw its financial fortunes rise during the pandemic, announcing Friday that topline revenue in its fiscal year 2020 increased 2.8% to $2.308 billion while its profitability spiked thanks to cuts in spending.

The 2,600-lawyer firm, which is among the 10 highest-grossing law firms in the U.S., saw a 30% increase in its profits per equity partner, rising from $1.5 million to $1.9 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3bl9aSn

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up