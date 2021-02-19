Hogan Lovells has 'best year ever' with 30% profit spike

Hogan Lovells saw its financial fortunes rise during the pandemic, announcing Friday that topline revenue in its fiscal year 2020 increased 2.8% to $2.308 billion while its profitability spiked thanks to cuts in spending.

The 2,600-lawyer firm, which is among the 10 highest-grossing law firms in the U.S., saw a 30% increase in its profits per equity partner, rising from $1.5 million to $1.9 million.

