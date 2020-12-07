Hogan Lovells taps securities litigation leader from Philly firm

Hogan Lovells looked to a Philadelphia-based midsize firm to boost its securities litigation offerings on Monday, adding a practice leader from Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis.

Courtney Devon Taylor was the vice chairwoman of Schnader’s securities litigation practice group. She’s joining Hogan Lovells as a partner in its litigation, arbitration, and employment practice in its Philadelphia and New York offices.

