Westlaw News

Hogan Lovells taps securities litigation leader from Philly firm

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Hogan Lovells looked to a Philadelphia-based midsize firm to boost its securities litigation offerings on Monday, adding a practice leader from Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis.

Courtney Devon Taylor was the vice chairwoman of Schnader’s securities litigation practice group. She’s joining Hogan Lovells as a partner in its litigation, arbitration, and employment practice in its Philadelphia and New York offices.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2K0X5YJ

