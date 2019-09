Hogan Lovells announced on Wednesday longtime Delaware Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Carey, who oversaw the Chapter 11 case for media conglomerate Tribune Co, will join the law firm as its insolvency group eyes global growth.

Carey will start as partner in Hogan’s business restructuring and insolvency practice on Oct. 1, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.

