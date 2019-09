A former TripAdvisor, Inc in-house lawyer who guided the company through its initial public offering has moved to Hogan Lovells as partner, the law firm said in a statement Monday.

Suzanne Filippi joined Hogan Lovells as a corporate partner in the firm’s life sciences and healthcare industry group. She is based in Boston, the fourth Hogan hire in the city this year.

