Hogan Lovells partner takes consumer financial services group to Goodwin Procter

Goodwin Procter is boosting its consumer financial services litigation practice with six Hogan Lovells lawyers, including New York partner Allison Schoenthal.

Schoenthal, who helped create and lead Hogan Lovells’ consumer finance litigation group, will join as a partner and the head of Goodwin’s consumer financial services litigation and enforcement practice, the firm announced on Monday. She represents banks, trusts, lenders, government-sponsored enterprises, private equity firms and loan servicers in consumer finance litigation and enforcement matters.

