Hogan Lovells tests ability to work remotely in case of coronavirus shutdown

Hogan Lovells on Thursday asked half of its U.S. employees who can work from home to do so, just for the day, with the other half to work from home on Friday, as the law firm tests its readiness to support large-scale remote working in response to the spread of a novel coronavirus.

The law firm, one of the world’s largest, will run the same procedure in its U.K. offices on Monday and Tuesday, it said in a statement on Thursday. Staff who work from home one of the test days are planned to return to the office the following, and no office plans to have its full staff go remote any of the test days.

