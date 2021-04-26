Hogan Lovells attempts to woo M&A talent in Silicon Valley ... and Kentucky

Hogan Lovells is packing up its current Silicon Valley office in Menlo Park, California and heading to nearby Redwood City in an effort to attract young M&A lawyers.

The firm has signed an 11-year lease for the new space at 855 Main in Redwood City, which is set to be completed at the beginning of next year. The move comes a month after Hogan Lovells launched its corporate and finance legal services center in Louisville, Kentucky.

