April 4, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated a day ago

LafargeHolcim says Schmidheiny to step down from board‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 4 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday that Thomas Schmidheiny, the cement maker’s largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the company, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting.

Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss company, will remain a shareholder, it said.

Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb will also be standing down, LafargeHolcim said. ‍​ (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
