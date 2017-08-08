Holidaycheck says Turkey bookings on "rollercoaster ride"

BERLIN/MUNICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German holiday reviews and booking site Holidaycheck said bookings for Turkey were having a turbulent time this year, although the country is performing better than a year ago.

“The performance of Turkey is like a rollercoaster ride,” Chief Executive Georg Hesse told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that he expected Turkey to recover in the long run.

Hesse was speaking after the company reported second quarter results and raised its revenue guidance for 2017, though stuck to its profit target for the year.

Germany tightened its travel advice for Turkey last month, warning citizens to be careful when travelling there after recent detentions of people.

Tour operator Thomas Cook said last month that a rebound for Turkey had not been affected by increased tensions with Germany. Rival European tourism group TUI reports third quarter results on Thursday.

Hesse said that prices for holidays to Turkey had dropped further, and were now about 25 euros ($29.54) per night lower than Spain, where prices had increased again this year.

He also said Holidaycheck was not seeing any increase in negative reviews following reports of overcrowding and tensions between locals and tourists in popular destinations in Spain and Italy.

“We are not seeing any signs that people no longer feel welcome,” he said.

Hesse also said the company, which is using the reviews by its customers to better tailor recommendations for them, was keeping an eye out for possible partners that could help it to improve the customer experience.

He declined to comment on possible takeover targets.