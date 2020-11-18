Holland & Knight adds energy project dealmakers, snagging practice chief from DLA Piper

Holland & Knight announced Wednesday that it has tacked on two energy project finance and M&A attorneys, Timothy Moran and Philip Corsello, to its offices in New York and Washington, D.C., respectively.

It’s been busy week for energy infrastructure and finance moves, with Baker Botts duo Chris Carr and Navi Dhillon joining Paul Hastings and Mayer Brown snagging a five-person renewable energy project finance team from Hunton Andrews Kurth.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3pIkhLu