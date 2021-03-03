Holland & Knight adds tax law 'Ghidorah' to public policy group

Holland & Knight is beefing up its public policy and regulation practice, adding leading Baker McKenzie U.S. tax partner Joshua Odintz in anticipation of congressional action on tax reform later this year.

With Congress poised to enact at least two spending bills this year, the firm is expecting to take on more tax work, especially if President Joe Biden proposes to change the federal tax code alongside his other budget priorities, said Rich Gold, the firm’s public policy practice leader.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qgugH3