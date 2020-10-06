Holland & Knight adds new Democratic lobbyist to lead Senate efforts

With U.S. Election Day and a potential Capitol Hill shakeup less than a month away, Holland & Knight has brought on a partner with deep ties to Senate Democrats.

The firm on Tuesday announced that Todd Wooten, a veteran of three different U.S. Senate committees, has joined its public policy and regulation practice group in Washington, D.C. from the S-3 Group. He will be the firm’s senior Democratic Senate lobbyist, Holland & Knight said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/30GLfbE