Holland & Knight scoops up 10-lawyer Reed Smith litigation group

Holland & Knight extended its recent hiring spree on Tuesday, announcing it had picked up a 10-lawyer team of financial services litigators from Reed Smith.

The team, led by partners Abraham Colman and Travis Sabalewski, represents financial services companies in a variety of matters, including alleged violations of federal laws like the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The team’s clients and matters have made the jump with them to Holland & Knight, they said.

