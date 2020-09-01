Senate trade counsel jumps to Holland & Knight, eyeing fresh shifts under Biden or Trump

Holland & Knight has added another high-profile international trade lawyer to its Washington, D.C., office, firm announced on Tuesday.

Nasim Fussell, the former chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, joins the firm as a partner and lobbyist in its international trade group. The move comes less than two months after Francisco Sanchez, the ex-under secretary of commerce heading the International Trade Administration, joined Holland & Knight to co-chair its international trade practice.

