September 1, 2020 / 7:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Senate trade counsel jumps to Holland & Knight, eyeing fresh shifts under Biden or Trump

Arriana McLymore

1 Min Read

Holland & Knight has added another high-profile international trade lawyer to its Washington, D.C., office, firm announced on Tuesday.

Nasim Fussell, the former chief international trade counsel for the Senate Finance Committee, joins the firm as a partner and lobbyist in its international trade group. The move comes less than two months after Francisco Sanchez, the ex-under secretary of commerce heading the International Trade Administration, joined Holland & Knight to co-chair its international trade practice.

