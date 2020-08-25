Holland & Knight joins other firms in reversing some salary cuts

Holland & Knight on Monday became the latest Big Law to confirm that it has rolled back some of the austerity measures it took due to the pandemic.

A firm spokeswoman confirmed to Reuters that in June, Holland & Knight partially restored some of the salary cuts it made to associates, counsel and staff. The firm also partially restored some of the draw reductions for non-equity partners, and brought back some staff that had been furloughed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/32piBeX