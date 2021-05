(Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp said on Tuesday it would buy the Puget Sound Refinery from Shell for $350 million, plus hydrocarbon inventory to be valued at closing with an estimated current value of $150 million to $180 million.

