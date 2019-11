Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp. said on Monday it would build a renewable diesel unit (RDU) and announced a $1 billion share buyback program.

HollyFrontier plans to build the unit at its Artesia refinery in New Mexico with production capacity of about 125 million gallons a year and allow it to process soybean oil and other feedstocks into renewable diesel. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)