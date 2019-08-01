Company News
August 1, 2019 / 10:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HollyFrontier adjusted profit rises 44% on higher margins

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 43.8% rise in quarterly adjusted profit, helped by higher gasoline and diesel margins.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders rose to $372.3 million, or $2.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $258.9 million or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

The company said bit.ly/2K8o8Pm net operating margin per barrel rose to $13.72 from $10.21. (Reporting by Debroop Roy and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

