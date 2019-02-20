HollyFrontier Corp quarterly profit more than halves

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a 73 percent drop in quarterly profit on Wednesday from a year-earlier, which included a $307 million benefit from the U.S. tax reform.

Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell to $141.9 million, or 81 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $521.1 million, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2XftRHt)

Sales and other revenue rose to $4.34 billion from $3.99 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)