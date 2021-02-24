HollyFrontier loss widens on weak demand, lower refining margin

Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp said on Wednesday its loss widened in the three months to December from the previous quarter, hurt by renewed COVID-19 travel restrictions and a lower refining margin.

Adjusted net loss widened to $118.6 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from a loss of $66.9 million, or 41 cents per share, in the third quarter. (bit.ly/37F5f1B)