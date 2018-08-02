FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 2, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

HollyFrontier posts higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to a $86.6 million gain related to some special items.

Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $345.5 million, or $1.94 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LSmaUS)

Sales and other revenue rose to $4.47 billion from $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.