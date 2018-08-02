HollyFrontier posts higher second-quarter profit

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a jump in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to a $86.6 million gain related to some special items.

Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $345.5 million, or $1.94 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $57.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2LSmaUS)

Sales and other revenue rose to $4.47 billion from $3.46 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)