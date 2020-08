Aug 6 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp posted a quarterly loss on Thursday compared with a profit last year, as the U.S. refiner grappled with a drop in demand for its products due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders was $176.7 million, or $1.09 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 compared with a profit of $196.9 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)