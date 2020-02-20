Company News
Refiner HollyFrontier quarterly profit falls 80%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported an 80% fall in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower refining margins and heavy planned refinery maintenance.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company’s shareholders fell to $78 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $393.9 million, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Sales and other revenues rose to $4.38 billion from $4.34 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

