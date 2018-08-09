Los Angeles prosecutors review sex assault cases against actors Seagal, Anderson

LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said on Thursday that it was reviewing new sexual assault cases involving three celebrities: film producer Harvey Weinstein, action movie star Steven Seagal, and actor Anthony Anderson, the star of the television comedy series “Black-ish.”

The case involving Weinstein brings to six the number under review by Los Angeles prosecutors.

District Attorney spokesman Greg Risling did not give details of the allegations or when the alleged assaults took place.

Representatives of Weinstein, Seagal and Anderson did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Weinstein has been charged in New York with three cases of sexual assault. He has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct but has denied ever having non consensual sex with anyone.

Steven Seagal was made a Russian citizen by President Vladimir Putin in 2016 and earlier this month was made a special representative for Russian-U.S. humanitarian ties.