UPDATE 2-Consumer lender Home Credit drops Hong Kong IPO

PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Global consumer lender Home Credit has dropped plans for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, a spokesman said on Thursday, amid volatile markets in the Asian financial hub.

Hong Kong, which topped global charts in 2018 for funds raised through IPOs, has been roiled by nearly six months of political crisis and violence during pro-democracy protests.

The Prague-based lender, controlled by the Czech Republic’s richest businessman Petr Kellner’s financial group PPF, had been seeking to raise more than $1 billion by listing a minority stake, according to market sources.

“Home Credit Group BV today announced that due to market conditions it has decided not to proceed with a global offering ... on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong,” the company said in a statement.

A spokesman did not give further details.

Hong Kong IPO activity has picked up since September, marked by AB InBev’s Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, which raised about $5 billion in Hong Kong’s biggest IPO so far this year.

Alibaba raised HK$88 billion ($11.3 billion) on Wednesday in a landmark listing in Hong Kong.

Citigroup, HSBC and Morgan Stanley were co-sponsors of Home Credit’s float.

The lender, offering point of sale loans, cash loans and revolving loan products, operates in nine countries, including those with major populations like China, India, Indonesia and Russia. It started in 1997 in the Czech Republic.

The company overall granted about 21 billion euros in gross loans as of March and made a net profit of 154 million euros in the first three months this year, according to a draft prospectus filed earlier this year.

China, where it has been since 2007, accounts for 64% of gross loans.

