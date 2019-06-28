Home Credit BV 2018 net income up 80 pct to EUR 571 mln

PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - Consumer lender Home Credit said its net income for activities excluding its United States business and some other assets grew by 80 percent last year to 571 million euros.

The results cover the Home Credit BV (HCBV) unit of its parent Home Credit Group, which separately reported full-year net profit of 394 million euros, up from 232 million a year ago.

HCBV said its net profit reached 155 million euros in the first quarter for activities in nine markets in south and south-east Asia, China, Russia, Kazakhstan and central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)