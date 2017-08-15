FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 9.5 pct
#Market News
August 15, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 2 hours ago

Home Depot's quarterly profit jumps 9.5 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc, the No. 1 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 9.5 percent rise in quarterly profit amid an increase in remodeling activity and as an extended spring season boosted demand for outdoor products.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 6.3 percent, above the 4.9 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Comparable sales at U.S. stores increased 6.6 percent, the company said on Tuesday.

Net income rose to $2.67 billion, or $2.25 per share, in the second quarter ended July 30, from $2.44 billion, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

