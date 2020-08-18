Market News
August 18, 2020 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Home Depot beats quarterly same-store sales estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates on Tuesday, as consumers bought more paint, tools and other home improvement products to do minor repair works while stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same-store sales jumped 23.4%, surging past the analysts’ average estimate of a 10.5% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, in the second quarter ended Aug. 2 from $3.48 billion, or $3.17 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

