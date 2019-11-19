Home Depot cuts 2019 sales forecast, shares fall

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc cut its full year sales forecast on Tuesday, saying it was taking longer than expected for its investments to integrate its online and in-store shopping experience to pay off.

The home improvement chain’s shares fell 8% in pre-market trading.

Same-store sales at Home Depot rose 3.6% in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, below expectations of a 4.7% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Home Depot said it expected its fiscal 2019 sales to rise about 1.8%, compared to a prior forecast of a 2.3% increase. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)