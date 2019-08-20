Company News
August 20, 2019 / 10:10 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Home Depot cuts full-year sales forecast

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc cut its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, blaming a slump in lumber prices and the impact of tariffs resulting from the U.S.-China trade war.

The home improvement chain said it now expects its 2019 sales to rise about 2.3%, down from a prior forecast of a 3.3% increase.

Net sales rose to $30.84 billion from $30.46 billion in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, marginally missing analysts’ average estimate of $30.98 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below