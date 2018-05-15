FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Home Depot's comparable-store sales miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc’s first-quarter comparable-store sales missed Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, as cooler weather in some parts of the United States led to a slow start to the spring selling season.

The home improvement retailer said its net earnings rose to $2.40 billion or $2.08 per share in the three months ended April 29, from $2.01 billion or $1.67 per share a year earlier.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year climbed 4.2 percent, missing analysts’ average estimate of a 5.38 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)

