August 14, 2018 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Home Depot's second quarter comparable sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc’s second-quarter comparable-store sales beat Wall Street forecasts on Tuesday, boosted by a rebound in demand for seasonal merchandise.

The home improvement retailer said its net earnings rose to $3.5 billion or $3.05 per share in the three months ended July 29, from $2.7 billion or $2.25 per share a year earlier.

Sales at Home Depot stores open for more than a year climbed 8 percent, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 6.65 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

