Home DNA kits lead to ‘fertility fraud’ lawsuits against two doctors

Two California women who say that DNA home-testing kits reveal that their fertility doctors fathered their children filed separate lawsuits against the OB/GYNs in state and federal court on Wednesday.

Katherine Richardson Richards and Beverly Willhelm, each represented by Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, say the deceptions have had “severe and debilitating” effects on them and their children, who are now in their 30s and 40s.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/35N4x2j