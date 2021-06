June 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to acquire Home Partners of America Inc, which buys and rents single-family homes, in a $6 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/3zJWa45)

Blackstone and Home Partners were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)