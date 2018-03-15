European IKEA rival Home24 moves closer to listing -sources

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 15 (Reuters) - German online retailer Home24, which wants to challenge IKEA’s dominance of the European furniture market, is moving ahead with plans for a stock market listing in the coming months, sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

Home24 has mandated Goldman Sachs, Citi and Berenberg for the initial public offering, sources said, with an intention to float in May/June and the offer volume expected at 100 million-200 million euros ($123 million-$247 million), potentially valuing the firm at 500 million-600 million euros.

Home24, in which Rocket Internet holds a 43 percent stake, and the banks declined to comment.

Launched in 2009 in Berlin, the loss-making firm delivers furniture in seven European markets, plus Brazil.

Home24 had hoped that online sales of furniture would grow as fast as those of fashion, but the business has been relatively slow to take off and big brick-and-mortar players like IKEA are now investing heavily in ecommerce.

German online sales of furniture rose 11.6 percent in 2017, according to the German retail association.

Home24’s sales rose 10 percent in the first nine months of 2017 to 195 million euros, while its loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation almost halved to 18 million euros.

When Home24 last raised capital in 2016, its valuation was slashed by more than half to 420 million euros. Other investors include Sweden’s Kinnevik and Baille Gifford.

Rocket Internet last year listed its two biggest investments, online food sites HelloFresh and Delivery Hero and both have since seen their share prices soar. ($1 = 0.8101 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze, editing by David Evans)