May 18, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

Germany's Home24 plans IPO as seeks to rival IKEA in online furniture sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - German online furniture retailer Home24, which wants to challenge IKEA’s dominance of the European furniture market, said on Friday that it was planning a stock market listing, hoping to raise up to 200 million euros ($236.20 million).

Launched in 2009 in Berlin, the loss-making firm delivers furniture in seven European markets, plus Brazil. Ecommerce investor Rocket Internet holds a 43 percent stake. ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Tom Sims )

