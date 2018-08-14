FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK retailer Homebase to close 42 stores, 1,500 jobs to go

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Homebase said on Tuesday it planned to close 42 stores, impacting 1,500 jobs.

The closures form part of a so-called Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring, allowing the business to avoid insolvency or administration, proposed by its new owner Hilco.

Hilco acquired the Homebase chain from Australian group Wesfarmers for a nominal 1 pound in May.

Homebase said creditors will vote on the CVA on August 31. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
