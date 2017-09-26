Judge approves $27 mln Home Depot data breach settlement

A federal judge in Atlanta has given final approval to a $27.25 million settlement resolving a lawsuit by thousands of financial institutions over a 2014 data breach by Home Depot.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash also approved a separate payment of $15.3 million in fees for class counsel Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles, Scott & Scott, and Carlson Lynch Sweet Kilpela & Carpenter. The total was slightly less than the $18 million they requested.

