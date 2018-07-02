Homeowner wants case over Flagstar's IRS tax reports reopened

A California woman accusing Flagstar Bank of causing borrowers nationwide to lose valuable tax breaks by misreporting mortgage interest to the Internal Revenue Service has asked a federal judge to reopen her lawsuit, which had been delayed pending an IRS opinion.

In a motion on Sunday in federal court in San Jose, California, Lisa Strugala said her proposed class action has been halted for nearly three years awaiting guidance from the IRS, and the agency has not acted or even sought public comments on the issue.

