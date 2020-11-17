HomeServe posts rise in adjusted profit, raises dividend

Nov 17 (Reuters) - British home repair services provider HomeServe Plc on Tuesday posted a 16% rise in first-half adjusted profit, helped by a surge in demand for home remodelling during COVID-19 lockdowns, and raised its interim dividend by 7%.

The company’s adjusted pretax profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 rose to 33.1 million pounds ($43.76 million) from 28.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds) (Reporting by Jasmine I S and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)