May 19 (Reuters) - British home repair services provider HomeServe said it has not yet seen any noticeable increase in cancellations despite the coronavirus crisis, adding that it has paused most large scale marketing campaigns.

The company posted a rise in adjusted pretax profit for the year ended March 31 to 181 million pounds ($221.60 million) from 161.7 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.8168 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)