Funds News
June 20, 2019 / 4:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Homestreet defeats activist roaring blue lion in proxy contest -source

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 20 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc. defeated Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management’s campaign to unseat one director and install its own candidate, ending a two-year standoff between the financial services company and the activist investor, a person familiar with the vote said on Thursday.

Three of HomeStreet’s nine directors stood for re-election at Thursday’s annual meeting and each received at least 80 percent of the votes cast by shareholders, according to a preliminary tally, the source said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below