Homestreet defeats activist roaring blue lion in proxy contest -source

BOSTON, June 20 (Reuters) - HomeStreet Inc. defeated Roaring Blue Lion Capital Management’s campaign to unseat one director and install its own candidate, ending a two-year standoff between the financial services company and the activist investor, a person familiar with the vote said on Thursday.

Three of HomeStreet’s nine directors stood for re-election at Thursday’s annual meeting and each received at least 80 percent of the votes cast by shareholders, according to a preliminary tally, the source said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)