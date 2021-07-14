HomeToGo seals merger with Lakestar SPAC in German stock market first

BERLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Travel tech startup HomeToGo on Wednesday became the first company to seal a deal to float on the German stock market by merging with a listed shell company, as it tied up with venture capitalist Klaus Hommels’ Lakestar SPAC I.

The merger puts an equity value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) on HomeToGo, a Berlin-based marketplace for vacation rentals that connects travellers with online travel agents and independent landlords. ($1 = 0.8475 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Emma Thomasson)