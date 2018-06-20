Adviser Hermes EOS seeks more disclosure from Hon Hai Precision Industry

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Shareholder adviser Hermes EOS on Wednesday called for Hon Hai Precision Industry to disclose more about its strategy, targets and unit performance, ahead of its annual general meeting.

Hermes, which advises institutional investors on how to vote at AGMs, also said it the company should provide more detail to investors about succession planning for senior executives and consider separating the chairman and chief executive roles. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Emma Rumney)