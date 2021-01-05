Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Honda halts UK car output on Tuesday and Wednesday due to supply delays

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Honda said it was halting output at its British factory on Tuesday and Wednesday due to global supply delays.

Honda suspended output for a few days in December as some British ports struggled to cope with demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted global trade, and goods being stockpiled before a Brexit deal was agreed and ahead of Christmas.

Output had resumed on Monday at the southern English Swindon site after the festive break.

“The situation is currently being monitored with a view to re-start production on Thursday 7 January,” Honda said in a statement. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden)

