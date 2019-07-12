Honda hit with lawsuit over Acura RDX's infotainment system

American Honda Motor Co has been hit with a proposed nationwide class action alleging that it sold thousands of luxury sport utility vehicles with defective infotainment systems it has been unable to fix.

Filed on Thursday in Los Angeles federal court by lawyers at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, the lawsuit said the defect, found in 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX SUVs, poses a safety risk because unexpected problems with the infotainment system can cause drivers to become distracted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YR9gcZ