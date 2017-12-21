FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 5:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Honda, Nissan developing solid-state batteries for EVs -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co are developing all solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

It was not clear from the report whether the two companies were expected to work together.

Tighter global emissions regulations are forcing automakers worldwide to shift to EVs, and some are tying up to share the high costs of developing batteries for them.

In Japan, Toyota Motor Corp has teamed up with Panasonic to research developing EV batteries.

Honda told Reuters it was looking at the possibility of developing all solid-state batteries but would not elaborate, while Nissan was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

