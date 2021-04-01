Honda to resume normal North American production April 5

FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is seen on a Honda car displayed at the New York Auto Show in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it will resume normal production on April 5 at its automobile, engine and transmission plants in North America after production cuts impacted all of its U.S., Mexican and Canadian auto plants.

The Japanese automaker’s production cuts began on March 22 stemming from COVID-19, congestion at various ports, the microchip shortage and severe winter weather.