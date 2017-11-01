FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda sees slide in Q2 operating profit but raises full-year outlook
November 1, 2017

Honda sees slide in Q2 operating profit but raises full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co reported a 32.9 percent fall in operating profit in the second quarter as a litigation settlement wiped out the impact of higher sales.

Japan’s No. 3 automaker posted a 152.9 billion yen ($1.34 billion) operating profit in July-September, down from 228.0 billion yen a year ago and slightly lower than a mean estimate for 153.84 billion yen, taken from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Honda raised its forecast for full-year operating profit to 745 billion yen, based on a revised assumption that the yen will trade around 109 yen to the U.S. dollar.

Despite the upgrade, that would still mark an 11.4 percent slide from last year. ($1 = 113.7700 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
